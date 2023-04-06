The fact that Ajax will play the cup final on April 30 was hardly a topic of discussion after a blood-curdling Classic in De Kuip. It was mainly about a pitch black evening and interruption, because match winner Davy Klaassen was hit by a lighter from the audience. Why Ajax insisted on playing the semifinals. “If you run away, they have you.”

