Very good that virologist Marion Koopmans published the text of a tweet in which she was insulted and threatened in the dirtiest terms imaginable.

For those who missed it, that text read: “That you still dare to show your filthy corona shit on the TV, you dirty dirty monster from Dachau, you corrupt pocket-filling people who get paid hundreds of thousands of black, they shot the wrong person in front of the entrance to the parking garage, gross piece unfinished softenon NAZI Schwab whorejong.”

“The Christmas wishes are coming in,” Koopmans joked on Twitter as an introduction. Fortunately, her sense of humor has not left her yet. At the same time, she showed that such threats deserve the attention of the Public Prosecution Service. “I am done.”

The opponents of this overt approach will find too much ‘honour’ for the hate-mongering perpetrator. But if I were that unsub, I wouldn’t sleep well at the thought that the police could barge in at any moment to ask tough questions. Before you know it, six months later, your head will be depicted in the newspaper, very recognizable by a court draftsman. And a lot of readers will probably think it’s a rotten head and will show it unequivocally when they meet you at Albert Heijn.

The reaction of Marion Koopmans to this anger seems to me more effective than that of Sylvana Simons, who does not want to reveal what PVV member Harm Beertema added to her last week in the House of Representatives during a debate about emancipation beyond the reach of the microphone. In any case, it must have been good Dutch, because Beertema was a Dutch teacher for 34 years before he went into politics.

In a NRCinterview Simons said: “It touched me, but I don’t feel like commenting whether it was bad enough, or racist enough.” In doing so, she offered Beertema the opportunity to fill the gap with his version. He would only have said: “Why the resentment? Are you hurt again?”

So far I have not heard Simons contradict this version. There are few PVV members I want to take at their word, but Simons’ reaction unintentionally points out that there was possible a difference of opinion about the racist content of Beertema’s words. Would Simons also have kept quiet if he had called her a “NAZI Schwab whore boy”? I fervently hope not, because openly professed racism should be fought just as openly.

There was still something bothering me about the way Simons in NRC looked back on that incident. Her feeling of insecurity in the House of Representatives was reinforced by this, she said, and that was not only due to Beertema’s words, but also to the reaction of Vice-President Ockje Tellegen. She received “no protection” from her “and her tirade was classic” white rage”. In short, Tellegen also behaved racist.

I watched the images of that tirade a few times and what I saw was not white anger, but a fury of all times and of all colors, namely the fury of a president who has gone mad, trying in vain to keep order in a company of chattering meeting animals. That Tellegen then started to cackle along in a high tone was unwise, but how do I say that as colorless as possible, palpable.

Newsletter

NRC The Hague Mood Follow the formation closely and become an initiate in The Hague yourself