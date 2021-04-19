Surprise first, anger later. Alberto Fernández did not let half an hour pass after the ruling of the Buenos Aires appeals chamber, which decided to disregard a presidential DNU and order the Buenos Aires government to continue with school attendance, to establish its public position. “Legal havoc”, defined it before the site El Uncover while Horacio Rodríguez Larreta was preparing for the press conference he led at the headquarters on Uspallata Street.

In private, the President, according to his advisers, was much tougher. With the weekend agenda divided between the monitoring of the distribution of the 800 thousand doses of vaccines from Amsterdam through the COVAX mechanism and the resolution of the Buenos Aires court, in Fernández and his surroundings there was a growing discomfort with the head of Government . In Olivos they were this Sunday night convinced that Rodríguez Larreta appealed to all his ties with the Judicial Power of the City to come out strengthened in his fight for face-to-face classes.

The minister expressed it without hesitation Martin Soria, who was in talks with the President for part of Sunday: “Using the judiciary politically is a specialty of the macrismo, but this time they have gone too far,” the minister wrote on his social networks.

For the Government, the ruling of Chamber IV of the CATyRC appeals chamber, in response to the amparo presented by two NGOs, is an open affront to the head of government. They emphasized, for example, the kinship of Maria de las Nieves Macchiavelli, one of the three chambermaids, sister of the Buenos Aires Secretary of the Environment and a man with the kidney of Rodríguez Larreta whose statement, paradoxically, was supported by Kirchnerism last year in the Legislature. And the link of Laura Perugini, the other judge, with Daniel Angelici.

“It is a clear case of Forum Shopping“They complained on Sunday night in the surroundings of the President, who also maintained constant conversations with his Legal and Technical Secretary, Vilma Ibarra, with whom he analyzed the ruling, and with Juan Manuel Olmos, the Chief of Advisors. Lo de Olmos It is not by chance: it has for years had enormous influence in the Buenos Aires courts and an agreement with the PRO that also includes hard-line Kirchnerism.

After 9:00 p.m., the President had endorsed the presentation of the Ministry of Health in the contentious jurisdiction of the City to try to take the case to another jurisdiction. And from the Procurator of the Treasury, Carlos Zannini, in another file that is processed in the federal Contentious Administrative jurisdiction. It seeks to validate the validity of the DNU that decided to limit the face-to-face classes by the virtual modality.

“A current law cannot be left unenforceable by a local court. It is a mud, a disaster. It was a sanitary decision, not an educational one. We were not even summoned. They should have declared incompetent because there is a dispute in the Supreme Court,” they chewed angrily. presidential collaborators.

With the ruling of this Sunday of the Buenos Aires court, the relationship between the Casa Rosada and Rodríguez Larreta was completely broken.

The discomfort had already been evidenced with the cold meeting on Friday in Olivos to which the head of government arrived with his declaration of unconstitutionality presented ten minutes earlier at the ticket table of the Supreme Court. The unconsulted decision on the closure of schools in the Metropolitan Area fell badly in the Buenos Aires administration. Rodríguez Larreta’s resolution to extend the closure of the nightly gastronomy provided in the previous presidential decree did the same in the Casa Rosada.

The ruling this Sunday night does nothing more than pierce a broken link that during the administration of the pandemic last year had worked smoothly. Fernández has no doubts that Rodríguez Larreta is stressed by his extremes.

In fact, in the circle of the Head of State they assured that the measure to suspend face-to-face classes had been endorsed last year by the Head of Government: “We did it last year, with Larreta next to it“.

“Is playing with life. That he takes charge of the contagions that he causes, “they abounded on the head of Government in the presidential environment, late at night.