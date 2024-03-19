Available on second trailer official of Furious the new film from Mad Max series starring Anya Taylor-Joy, directed once again by George Miller. She recounts Furiosa's past, since she was taken from the Green Place of Many Mothers to fall into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by Warlord Dementus. Traversing all of the Wastelands the group comes across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. As the two Tyrants fight for dominion Furiosa must survive many trials as she scrapes together the means to find her way home.

Other details

A new Mad Max

In the trailer we can see several action scenes. Naturally the setting is the canonical one of the series, therefore a post-apocalyptic world now almost completely deserted in which the few survivors have formed gangs that fight for control of the few resources available.

The cast sees Anya Taylor-Joy in the role of Furiosa, Chris Hemsworth in that of Dementus, Lachy Hulme plays the role of Immortan Joe, Nathan Jones is Rictus Erectus and Angus Sampson is Organic Mechanic.