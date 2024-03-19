













Warner Bros. Pictures released the first formal trailer for the film Furiosa: A Mad Max Sagawhich narrates the origins of this character before the events of Mad Max: Fury Road.

This prequel will hit movie theaters on May 24, 2024 and would be the fifth installment of the franchise.

The actress Anya Taylor-Joy is the one who plays Imperator Furiosa in this new film, and in the previous one she was played by her colleague Charlize Theron with great success.

In addition to Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth appears, playing Warlord Dementus, who kidnaps her at the beginning of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

That is why she rejects him and looks for a way to return to her home, the Green Place which was then inhabited by The Vuvalini or The Many Mothers.

This is how she will end up involved in the terrible conflict between two tyrants over the Citadel, as the infamous Immortan Joe also enters the scene.

Fountain: Warner Bros. Pictures.

As can be seen in the trailer, this movie is going to have plenty of action and especially involving vehicles. George Miller, creator of Mad Maxdirects and produces Furiosa: A Mad Max Sagto.

He is also responsible for the story alongside Nico Lathouris. Doug Mitchell also participates in the production, while the musical section is by Tom Holkenborg. Unlike the previous film, most of the filming took place in Australia.

Aside from Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Actors such as Tom Burke, Alyla Browne, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, Quaden Bayles, Daniel Webber and Lachy Hulme participate.

Hulme is the actor replacing Hugh Keays-Byrne in the role of Immortan Joe due to his death in December 2020.

Fountain: Warner Bros. Pictures.

This new movie Mad Max It is one of the most anticipated of the year and we will have to keep an eye on its updates.

