













Furiosa releases its first trailer and reminds us how good Mad Max: Fury Road was









The production was not easy at all, because even though it was said time and again that the film was going to be made, the project was delayed. Now, almost a decade later, we finally have the first preview of Furious, the spin-off of Mad Max: Fury Road which is starring Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead role and Chris Hemsworth like Immortal Joe.

Now, the direction of this feature film is carried out by George Miller who has technically been in all the projects of this franchise since it began in 1979 and returns in 2024.

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

The cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Alyla Browne, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, Quaden Bayles, Daniel Webber and Lachy Hulme.

We also recommend: Aside, Mr. Potter, Barbie is Warner’s highest-grossing film

What is Furiosa, the spin-off of Mad Max Fury Road, about?

As the world fell, the young woman Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a large Biker Horde led by the Warmaster Dementus. Navigating the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortal Joe. As the two Tyrants fight for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she gathers the means to find her way home.

Now, Furiosa should be released on May 24, 2024 in theaters in the United States and the rest of the world, however, the date could change at any time depending on the agenda you have planned for next year Warner Bros. Pictures.

Did this trailer excite you? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

(Visited 17 times, 17 visits today)