Close to the release of the first promotional images, Mad Max: Furious shows itself in first trailer of the film, released during the CCXP 2023the South American comic-con held annually in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Together with the trailer, the full name of the film, which will be Furiosa: Mad Max Saga and the official promotional poster.

The film was placed in the expert hands of George Millerthe Australian director who created the saga of Mad Maxwho wrote the film scriptfour hands with Nico Lathouriswho had already participated in the writing of Fury Road.

In front of the camera we find instead Anya Taylor-Joy in the role of a young woman Furious – character played by Charlize Theron in Fury Road – And Chris Hemsworth as the warlord Dementus.

The studio also released the following official synopsis: «As the world falls into ruin, young Furiosa is torn from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a horde of bikers led by Warlord Dementus. As two tyrants vie for dominion of the Citadel, Furiosa will have to survive many trials as she tries to return home across the Wastelands».

Furiosa: Mad Max Saga is scheduled for theatrical release from May 24, 2024.