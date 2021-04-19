With four successful Mad Max films, the director George miller stated that the fifth installment would be a spin-off focused on the life of Imperator Furiosa before working for Immortal Joe.

After much speculation, it was confirmed that the actress Anya Taylor-Joy will be the protagonist of the film. Also, according to Variety, the film would already have planned to start filming in Australia from June 2021 .

Mad Max. Photo: Kennedy Miller Productions / Blumhouse Productions

The start of filming would take place on that date with the aim that the film reaches the big screen on June 23, 2023. In addition, the feature film will become “the largest film ever shot” in that country and would boost the economy by $ 350 million by providing around 850 new jobs.

For her part, Taylor-Joy told (via Sensacine) how she felt when she found out that she will play a young version of Furiosa. “The first thing that went through my head when I found out I was going to do it was, ‘I’m so excited to work so hard.’ The level of commitment that has been shown to me before, I strive to match that and it excites me a lot, “he said.

For this installment, the cast would be joined by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen, Candyman) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Extraction) in roles not yet revealed to the public.

What will Furiosa be about?

The plot will follow a young Furiosa before enlisting in the services of the villain who makes his first appearance in Mad Max: fury road. Therefore, Miller’s new movie will be a prequel to the remake. from the 1979 film.

As for Charlize Theron, the production has not yet commented on her incorporation into the film. However, there is the option that you can have a special participation through a flash forward.