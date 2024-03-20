Warner Bros. Italy has published the second trailer in Italian of Furious by George Miller, the prequel post-apocalyptic of Mad Max: Fury Road. The film features the protagonist Anya-Taylor Joy as the warrior princess of the wasteland, Furiosa, a part previously assigned to Charlize Theron.

The trailer shows the protagonist cutting her hair and donning her robotic arm, transforming into Furiosa. The movie opens with a flashback with a little girl Furiosa coming kidnapped by a gang of motorcyclists. The trailer then moves through the years with a teenage Furiosa while unleashes his revenge against the motorcyclist gang leader.

Chris Hemsworth And Tom Burke they will join the protagonist in the cast. Furiosa will be available in all Italian cinemas from May 24, 2024. Warner Bros. confirmed that the film will be screened also in IMAX. Below we leave you with the official synopsis.

“As the world falls to ruin, young Furiosa is torn from the Green Place of Many Mothers, and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by Warlord Dementus. Traveling through the Wastelands, they come across the Citadel presided over by Immortan Joe. As the two tyrants battle for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials and muster the means to find her way home.”