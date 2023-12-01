‘Furiosa’, a film starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworthwill be the new addition to the ‘Mad Max’ saga George Miller. This new film, the fifth in the famous franchise, will be the prequel to ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’, which premiered in 2015 and starred Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy. Warner Bros., distributor of the film, revealed its trailer last Thursday, which once again transported us to the characteristic post-apocalyptic world that was created by the Australian filmmaker in 1979.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Furiosa’: what will the Mad Max spin off be about?

Watch the trailer for ‘Furiosa’ HERE

When is ‘Furiosa’ released?

‘Furious’prequel to ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’, will hit theaters on Friday, May 24, 2024 in the United States and Spain, while in Latin America its screening will take place one day before, that is, on May 23 of the same year.

With this new film from the ‘Mad Max’ saga, George Miller will seek to replicate the success achieved with the previous film in the franchise: ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’, which had a budget of 150 million dollars and grossed more than 378 million dollars. This film also shone at the 2016 Oscars, winning 6 golden statuettes for best production design, best sound, best sound editing, best makeup, best costume design and best editing.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Mad Max 5’: George Miller confirms start of filming for the latest installment

In ‘Furious’Anya Taylor-Joy will play Imperator Furiosa, a role played by Charlize Theron in ‘Fury Road’, while Chris Hemsworth will be the antagonist playing the role of Dementus, the Lord of War, who snatches the protagonist from her home.

What is ‘Furiosa’ about?

“As the world falls, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a large horde of bikers led by a Warlord named Dementus. Traveling across the desert land, they come across the citadel presided over by Immortan Joe. As the war rages between the two tyrants for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials while gathering the means to find her way home,” reads the official synopsis of ‘Furious’.

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron played the starring roles in ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ (2015). Photo: Warner Bros.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Mad Max’: Anya Taylor Joy could be the young Furiosa in spin-off

How many films make up the ‘Mad Max’ saga?

The saga of ‘Mad Max’directed by George Millerconsists of 5 films, and began with a trilogy starring Mel Gibson between 1979 and 1985. After 30 years, in 2015, the Australian director returned with a sequel with which the franchise came back to life and, in 2024, expects continue the legacy.

These are the films that make up the ‘Mad Max’ saga:

‘Mad Max’ (1979)

‘Mad Max 2’ (1981)

‘Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome’ (1985)

‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ (2015)

‘Furious’ (2024).

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Mad Max’: details about the plot and cast of the new spin-off of the saga are revealed

What is the cast of ‘Furiosa’?

Anya Taylor-Joy as Imperator Furiosa

Chris Hemsworth as Dementus

Nathan Jones as Rictus Erectus

Angus Sampson as The Organic Mechanic

Tom Burke

Daniel Webber as War Boy

Quaden Bayles

Lachy Hulme.

#Furiosa #Anya #TaylorJoy #Chris #Hemsworth #star #Mad #Max #prequel #trailer