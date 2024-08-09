Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was, unfortunately, a box office failure. Despite the popularity of the series and the actors involved in this film, not many people went to the cinema to enjoy this installment in George Miller’s iconic franchise. However, the film will get a second chance, since it will arrive on Max this month.

Through a statement, it has been confirmed that Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will arrive at Max on August 16, 2024This way, all those who didn’t go to the cinema will have the opportunity to enjoy one of the best action films this year has given us, with fantastic performances by Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga takes place years before the events of Mad Max: Fury Road of 2015, and shows us the origin of Furiosa, played this time by Anya Taylor-Joy. To the surprise of many, this film is not only pure adrenaline, but also expands the world we saw almost 10 years ago, something new for Miller’s series.

Remember, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will arrive at Max on August 16, 2024a platform where the other four films in the series are also available. In related topics, you can learn more about the failure of this film here. Likewise, the price of Max increases in Mexico.

Author’s Note:

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga It’s a great movie, and it’s a real shame that it wasn’t the box office hit it should have been. Like the rest of the series, I hope this film does better on streaming.

Via: Max