The manager of Salernitana: “Their bench entered the field even for a simple lateral foul, then what should the referee do?”

“What Mourinho can think of me, since I haven’t won 25 titles, I don’t give a damn … But what happened on the pitch at the Olimpico today is shameful.” Rome – Salernitana is obviously not finished at 90 ‘On the one hand, the discussion between the two benches – which ended with Mourinho’s apologies to Nicola’s staff – on the other, the accusations of Walter Sabatini, sporting director of Campania and former Giallorossi ds, against the Roma bench. But not for what happened in the end but rather for the attitude that, according to him, Mourinho and his collaborators would have had in the 90 ‘and that would have influenced the referee.

THE ATTACK – “I am nobody – Sabatini tells Dazn – and I am not a demigod like Mourinho. But I am Inca … for what happened. With all respect for Roma and for the result I must say that I have witnessed some ignoble things since from a sporting point of view. At each lateral foul the whole bench is raised to press the referees who already have a bland personality. The referee whistles a clean advance as a punishment for Roma and then there is the goal. For us a point would have been important. They didn’t want to see the penalty kick on Djuric (presumed foul by Ibanez, ed). The whole bench inside the field for a lateral foul. other way “. See also Michel Aupetit: Pope considers resignation of Paris archbishop to be injustice

FROM MOURINHO TO PESSOA – And again: “Mourinho may say of me: ‘But who is this? I didn’t win a ca … but I did a lot, I read a lot, I read Hemingway and Pessoa and I take care of life. And this is an unlivable life – attacks Sabatini – because it is made up of arrogance and unevenness. We want to play, save ourselves and we do not deserve this behavior “.

April 10, 2022 (change April 10, 2022 | 20:59)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Furia #Sabatini #Mou #Roma #didnt #win #person