The Lusitanians have not absorbed the disappointment for the elimination and, above all, the referee meter of the team led by Facundo Tello, Argentine match director.

Furious Portugal. The Lusitanians have not absorbed the disappointment for the elimination and, above all, the referee meter of the team led by Facundo Tello, Argentine match director. A choice that did not convince, euphemism, Pepe. The declarations of the centre-back, who ended the game with a broken left arm, leave no room for many interpretations.

UNACCEPTABLE — Pepe vented as reported by record.pt: “We conceded a goal that we didn’t expect, but I have to say something more important. It is unacceptable that an Argentine referee referees our match. After what happened yesterday with Messi, they a match official from his country was sent here. I’m not saying that he can be influenced but certainly in the second half football was never played. They were always on the ground and when they were on their feet they only ever committed a foul without a single card yellow. We tried to play football seriously, but we weren’t allowed to do so. And to top it off, they gave them just eight minutes of injury time. At this point, I’m ready to bet everything I have that Argentina will be champions of the World. I’m very sorry because We had the chance to win this world cup. We honestly had the feeling of the arrogance of the referee team.” See also Cecchinato shines in Parma. Great Zeppieri, he is in the quarterfinals: and now he challenges Coric

FURIOUS — Much less diplomatic Bruno Fernandes. “I don’t care how long they can go on. In fact, they all f*** themselves. I can say that it is very strange to have a referee who still has his national team competing while only the Portuguese referee is gone. Our referees the Champions League, so they have the quality and level to be here, others are obviously not used to this type of match, they don’t have the pace to follow the game and be lucid in their decisions. There was a very clear penalty against me. I understand why it wasn’t booed. I’m alone in front of goal, I would have had no reason to let myself fall into a situation like that. I’m sorry above all because we had the feeling we could go a long way.”

December 10, 2022 (change December 10, 2022 | 22:06)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Furia #Portugal #Pepe #Argentine #unacceptable #Bruno #Fernandes