Mourinho is a river in full flow at the end of the match in Monza: “It’s not easy, we had people on the pitch who were in great difficulty in terms of tiredness. The boys gave everything, people like Mancini, Pellegrini, Cristante… But there’s “They are people who play and don’t yet have the quality to stay at this level. The bench is practically non-existent. They played with pride and for this reason I will be with them until the last minute of this season.” A clear message to the club that partially re-emerges in the harsh outburst against the referee.

The referee

Chiffi is in fact described as “the worst referee I’ve met in my career”. And again: “He didn’t have much influence on the result, but he’s poor: technically awful, he’s not empathetic, he doesn’t build relationships with anyone, he gives a red card to a player who slips because he’s dead tired in the 96th minute. Roma don’t have the strength that other teams also have to say we don’t want certain referees. Even if sometimes it seems to me that they don’t even have the desire… Roma must also grow at this level. I stopped working for the last 20 minutes because I knew that otherwise I would have received a red card, it always happens with him. I confess that tonight I took the field with the microphone. I protected myself… however I kept quiet because on Saturday I wanted to be with my few players on the field against a super team like Inter. This is also why I left at the end, I didn’t want to look at him.” A phrase that can only make you think.