“If Palomino has touched the ball he is offside. If he hasn’t touched it, he’s not offside. And the goal is valid ”. Coach Giampiero Gasperini is controversial about the possible 2-2 canceled out against Atalanta, who then ended up losing 1-4 at home to Roma. “Palomino doesn’t get the ball. What is this? Then the referee told me that he touched it instead and for this reason he canceled the net. Here we are overturning the regulation. With images like this you tell me how the opposite can be said. This here is one thing that doesn’t stand up. If the goal was disallowed due to the offside of my player who does not touch the ball, things are really wrong ”. And again: “At 2-2 another match begins. Then we made mistakes, but another match would have started at 2-2. What are we talking about?”