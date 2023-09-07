Genoa – “I read in some press organs that I would have decided and asked to take a step back, to rest and catch my breath. False and itchy! I’m sorry that clarity and sincerity were not used. My story doesn’t deserve it”. Fabio Fogninion the phone with the Ansa agency, returns to the missed call-up with Italy for the Davis Cup and attacks the Fip.

“A few weeks ago I was pre-called up – underlines the Ligurian tennis player – Then on Monday I received the call from the captain: suddenly I no longer fit into the plans, without justifiable explanations and in ways I didn’t agree withdisrespectful of my history”.

The outburst of the Ligurian tennis player

“In unsuspecting times, despite what transpired, I communicated my desire to be part of the group for Bologna, placing myself at the captain’s disposal, who asked me to play doubles with my other national team mates in the meantime, which I punctually and to keep myself trained and on track. And so I did and am doing, today more than ever I want to attack the ATP ranking again, overcome age and pain – Fognini affirms – A few weeks ago I was pre-called up and this thing made me once again happy and proud. But then on Monday, while I was in Genoa, I got the captain’s call: suddenly I no longer fit into the plans, without justifiable explanations and in ways that I didn’t agree with, disrespectful of my history and my Azzurri past, because up until the end I was told that I would be in the squad and available to take the field and for this reason I decided to train and play the Challenger at my best to be ready and available. I’m sorry that clarity and sincerity were not used. My story doesn’t deserve it.”

“Many years have passed since my first time in blue in Montecatini, in 2008. Defending the blue colors and representing my country around the world has always been a priority, a dream come true – he adds – Wearing the blue, feeling the warmth of the audience, compete in packed arenas with our fans in tow even on unthinkable away trips he has always encouraged me to give 110%. And although the away games were tough and the season was very long, with the ranking goals to be achieved, I never had any doubts: playing for Italy is the most rewarding thing in the world for an athlete and especially for me.”

“Now, on the eve of Davis’ umpteenth challenge, I find myself, in spite of myself, out of the squad – the Ligurian tennis player points out – I read in some press organs that I would have decided and requested to take a step back, to rest and shoot breath. False and itchy! It was a busy and exhausting year but regardless I purposely decided to take part in the Genoa Open Challenger to arrive ready and charged for the matches in Bologna, in a historically favorable context for me, beyond the surface: in fact I am a few kilometers from home, in a city where I grew up, I participate in a tournament I won in the past, surrounded by affection of friends and family, in short the best for me right now. Here I knew that I would feel the necessary warmth and affection to get to the top in Bologna” concludes Fognini.