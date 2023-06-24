New controversy over the format

During the Assen weekend, the MotoGP is unexpectedly finding itself facing a new controversy that has arisen in the last few hours. The no format change – in the current season – which would have concerned the Friday day, was not liked by many pilots. The idea was quite simple: to ensure that only the results of the second practice session were valid for direct access to Q2 on Saturday, thus allowing the centaurs to face the morning session in a more relaxed way, being able to concentrate more on the choice of the best setup to use for the weekend e not having to take excessive risks right from the first approach to the track.

Ducati against the gearbox during the race

However, this plan has been blocked and will only come into force from next year. In fact, the change was submitted to the vote of the builders’ association, which rejected it. Or rather, he would have approved it by majority vote, but the necessary unanimity was not found to make the change of regulation valid immediately. It didn’t take long to find out that the dominating house of the last two years of racing had opposed it: the Ducati. The top management of Borgo Panigale did not hide, explaining their motivations.

Espargarò’s anger

“There are no reasons to change a format that our riders and engineers have become accustomed to since the beginning of the year.“, declared Paolo Ciabatti to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP, without being afraid to put your face on this decision. However, Ducati’s opposition was not at all appreciated by the ‘captain’ of the other Italian manufacturer that races in MotoGP: Aprilia. Aleix Espargaroamong the veteran riders on the grid, in fact criticized the position taken by the reigning world champions quite explicitly, arguing that they didn’t even have respect for their own riders.

“Disrespect”

“Ducati does not agree – thundered Aleix, as reported by the site Autosport. com – they voted against. We asked for this change not as a question of competitiveness, but more for safety. To avoid crashes in the first stages, to be more relaxed and to push all of us only in the last 15 minutes of stage 2. But it seems that we don’t like this idea. It’s strange because their pilots, believe me, were in favor of this change. But the Ducati bosses don’t like it“. The crux is whether or not this was one modified really linked to safety. Espargarò has no doubts: “Yesterday I was very angry. I don’t understand why they had to vote; it’s a safety issue. It’s strange, but Ducati’s decision is even more so. Of course they can vote whatever they want, but I don’t understand. AND they didn’t respect the pilots at all“.