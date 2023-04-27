The anger of the Juventus coach in the San Siro underpass. Then to his players: “We have to finish ahead of them in the league, we don’t have to send them to the Champions League”

F. Della Valle – D. Stoppini

The calm before the storm. Massimiliano Allegri arrived at the press conference dull and even a little downcast, perhaps because he had given his best in the heat, immediately after the final whistle. After all, there is no Inter-Juve without controversy, screams and quarrels and once again something happened, although unlike last time, not on the pitch, but away from the television cameras and the eyes of the spectators. And the most unleashed seems to have been the Juventus coach, who apparently does not experience a moment of particular serenity, given that already on Sunday evening after the match against Napoli he had been caught in a video in which he said “Kill, you have won a scudetto”, in an ironic way. In addition there had been the bad episode of Deputy Landucci, disqualified for having said to Spalletti “pelato di m…” and “I’ll eat your heart”. See also Inter strategies for the wings: two other names in the notebook besides Nandez

THE RELEASE OF MAX — It all happened, as often happens, in the underpass. It is not known what unleashed the coach’s fury, who evidently was much more nervous than he showed on TV and in the press conference. Returning to the changing rooms, he first took it out on the Inter manager Dario Baccin, with whom there had also been disagreements in the first leg. Baccin had been fined because he had taken the field at the end of the game, in the excited moments of the double expulsion of Handanovic and Lukaku. Big words flew, those who were nearby said that Allegri ranted a bit against everyone, even took it out on Beppe Marotta, with whom he worked at Juventus and with whom he has always had a splendid relationship (the manager tried to take him to Inter before Max signed again with Juventus), up to the team, with quite heavy offenses. See also Carlo Ancelotti could have his days numbered with Real Madrid

LET’S NOT SEND THEM TO THE CHAMPIONS — “You are m…, but you finish sixth anyway”. Thus the coach would have let off steam, who then entering his locker room would have continued with his comments. First by scolding them with very harsh words for the bad performance and for the defeat, then returning to Inter: “We have to finish ahead of them in the league, we mustn’t send them to the Champions League.” I wonder if any of the federal inspectors have heard and if any of this will end up on the referee report. We’ll only find out in a few days. Certainly there is no self-respecting Inter-Juve without disputes and controversies. And once again something happened, albeit far from the TV.

April 27, 2023 (change April 27, 2023 | 11:10 am)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Furia #Allegri #locker #room #Baccin #Marotta #m.. #finish #sixth