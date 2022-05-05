The French study The Game Bakersto which we owe recently Havenis back to talk about the upcoming release of a new DLC for Furi. Unfortunately, not everyone will be able to enjoy it.

The new DLC called Onnamusha, will only be released on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC. This additional content, accompanied by a game update, is not in fact foreseen on Xbox and the studio has intervened on its Twitter account to justify the decision.

“We’ve heard from everyone who has played Furi on Xbox and understand your frustration. We are a small independent team and have not been able to find the time and budget to do this port. Furi never got much attention on Xbox and unfortunately we had to prioritize other platforms. Hopefully we can develop it again for Xbox in the future. Thanks for supporting our games“.

The new Onnamusha DLC will be available for all players on May 17th for a fee: on the same day, a free update will also arrive for all owners of the game.

