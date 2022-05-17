Furi – Onnamusha offers players a new fighter, new abilities, and a new challenge.

Starting today, it is available in stores for purchase and download Furi – Onnamusha, a downloadable content that expands with a new fighter, new abilities and a new challenge the successful action title of The Game Bakers released in 2016. It is a DLC that will come to all platforms except one, Xbox, where the base video game was released at the time. What is the reason for this absence?

Without Game Pass it is difficult to have great visibility on Xbox for an indie gameAudrey LePrince“We’ve listened to everyone who played Furi on Xbox and understand their frustration. We’re a small indie team and couldn’t find the time and budget to make it happen. Furi never generated much interest among the Xbox public, and to our chagrin we had to prioritize platforms for DLC release. We look forward to developing for Xbox again in the future,” The Game Bakers announced on Twitter.

And is it so? From Vice they wanted to know more about this dilemma and recently published an interview with Audrey Leprince, founder and president of The Game Bakers, who assured that only 5% of video game sales came from Xbox, while on PlayStation that percentage rises to 7% without counting its time on PS Plus, on Nintendo Switch 14% and PC stores (including Steam) 73%.

Given this drop in demand in the Microsoft system, and explaining all the processes that have to be carried out to launch a DLC, The Game Bakers made the decision to leave Xbox users without the possibility of enjoying the downloadable content but there was more, as an attempt by its authors to reach Xbox Game Pass. However, explains Audrey Leprince, it was not part of the plans of those from Redmond.

“We talked to Xbox to see if there was any way to get support, but Furi was not on the same page. the Game Pass strategy focused on new titles“, exposes Audrey Leprince in Vice. “Xbox Game Pass it is a fantastic platform for gamers, and there are possibly more users than ever interested in indie games. But unfortunately, without Game Pass it’s very difficult for many indie games to get high visibility on Xbox.”

Furi – Onnamusha can be purchased on the rest of the platforms for 6.99 euros. If you want to know more about this title you can read the analysis of Furi in 3DJuegos by fellow Álvaro Castellano who said this in his conclusions: It is not perfect, and it has as many inspired parts as others rather discreet, but its combats are a phenomenal light show and color and exudes good taste on all four sides.

