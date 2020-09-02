The partner of the arrested former governor of the Khabarovsk Territory, Sergei Furgal, has pleaded guilty to organizing the murders. This on Wednesday, September 2, with reference to a source in law enforcement agencies reports TASS

According to the agency, the governor’s business partner Nikolai Mistryukov has entered into a pre-trial agreement with the investigation and has already given a confession. He said that Furgal was one of the organizers of the murder and attempt on the life of Oleg Bulatov and Alexander Smolsky. Mistryukov is the only one of those arrested in the case of the murder of businessmen who began to cooperate with the investigation.

On August 31, it was reported that the former governor of the Khabarovsk Territory, Sergei Furgal, refused the deal with the investigation. He thinks he is under pressure.

Furgal was detained on the night of July 9. He is charged with two murders and one attempted murder in 2004-2005 on the territory of the Khabarovsk Territory and the Amur Region. The politician denies his guilt, claiming that a criminal case against him was initiated by “certain officials who would like to remove him from office.”

After Sergei Furgal was dismissed from his post due to the loss of confidence, protests began in Khabarovsk. Local residents, in particular, demanded an open trial of the former governor.