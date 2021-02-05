The RF IC notified the former governor of the Khabarovsk Territory Sergei Furgal about the completion of all investigative actions in the case against him, reports TASS…

According to Furgal’s lawyer Mikhail Karapetyan, they will start familiarizing themselves with the case materials, which totals about 75 volumes, on Monday.

The investigation expects that all participants will familiarize themselves with the case by the end of April.

We will remind, on Wednesday, February 3, the investigators filed a final version of the charge against the former head of the Khabarovsk Territory as part of a criminal case for organizing the murders of entrepreneurs. Furgal is charged with three counts – murder, attempted murder and illegal possession of weapons. The defendant in the case denies all charges brought against him.