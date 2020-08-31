The former governor of the Khabarovsk Territory, Sergei Furgal, was left without a key charge in the murder of businessman Yevgeny Zori; the investigation still cannot bring this episode to him because of the decision of the prosecutor’s office. This was reported by Kommersant.

According to the newspaper, immediately after the murder in October 2004, Furgal and his partner Nikolai Mistryukov were detained as suspects, but two days later they were released due to the lack of evidence of their guilt. “Kommersant” notes that the former security officials testified about corruption ties with Furgal. The Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) stated that the ex-governor regularly bribed high-ranking police officers and other security officials in the region, thus avoiding responsibility for the murder of Zori.

This also explains the fact that 15 years ago an investigator from the prosecutor’s office of Khabarovsk ruled that Furgal was not involved in the murder of Zori and terminated the criminal proceedings. Only the Moscow City Court can reverse the decision of the prosecutor’s office, after which the TFR will be able to bring charges against Furgal. Hearings in the Moscow City Court are to take place on August 31.

Furgal was detained on the night of July 9. He is charged with two murders and one attempted murder in 2004-2005 on the territory of the Khabarovsk Territory and the Amur Region. The politician denies his guilt, claiming that a criminal case against him was initiated by “certain officials who would like to remove him from office.”

After Sergei Furgal was dismissed from his post due to the loss of confidence, protests began in Khabarovsk. Local residents, in particular, demanded an open trial of the former governor.

