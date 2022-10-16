Cunning of citizenship income in Rome: 36 complaints

The carabinieri of the operational nucleus of the company Rome centerwith the collaboration of the military personnel of the Labor Inspectorate Unit, reported 36 people, foreign citizens of various nationalities, all by birth registering in a building in the area of Tor Cervara, in Rome, in a state of abandonment, made responsible for the crime of undue perception of citizenship income. From the investigations launched with the control of a person domiciled in the building, the military has ascertained that in the period between 2020 and 2022, all the people reported had not been in possession of the residence requirement in Italy for at least 10 years, unduly perceiving the Citizenship income for a total amount ascertained in 190.148 euros.

