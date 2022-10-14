With the aim of maintaining the leadership of group 15, the Furamochis Sports Club receives this Saturday the visit of FC Alfareros de Tonalá in Third Division soccer.

The duel corresponding to the seventh day of the 2022-2023 Season is scheduled for the 4:00 p.m. at Deportivo Furamochis.

The Mochitenses come from rescuing an agonizing tie in their visit to a tough synod like Dorados de Sinaloawith which they finished tied at 2, although they gave up the extra point in the penalty shootout.

Previously won their third victory of the tournament by beating Deportivo Tala FC 2-0 at home with annotations by Humberto Gutiérrez and Uriel Lara.

Potters for their part come from being beaten 4 by 0 in their visit to Tala FCon matchday 5 they fell by the slightest difference at home against Club Legado del Centenario, in matchday 3 they were beaten at home 4-1 by Fénix CFAR, in matchday 2 they were also beaten 4-0 in their visit to Coras FC and their They obtained the only point on date 1 when they drew goalless with Dorados.

The “Fura” is the leader in the sector with 14 points, product of 3 wins and 3 draws, with 2 extra units won in the penalty shootout. The Mochitenses have scored 10 times and have only allowed 3 goals.

Potters are in last place in the group, with only one point, product of a draw, 4 losses and a pending match. The Jaliscienses have only scored once and have allowed 13 goals.

On paper, the hosts should have no problem adding another victory.However, on the pitch anything can happen and Manuel Flores’ charges cannot be trusted if they want to maintain their perfect pace at home and overall undefeated.