Fur production | The animal protection organization presented the figures on the cessation of fur production – the producers’ interest organization: “It’s not that simple”

According to the animal protection organization, time has passed fur production. The organization hopes that the EU Commission will take measures that could completely reduce fur production and trade in Europe.

Fur clothes and accessories and other fur goods in EU countries, according to the Austrian animal welfare organization Four Paws, the value of imports fell by 60 percent in ten years, reports news agency Reuters.

Figures from the UN’s Comtrade database show that the value of EU fur imports dropped to just over $138 million from around $364 million between 2011 and 2021.

Representative of Four Paws Thomas Pietsch says that young consumers choose more ethical and environmentally friendly goods instead of fur products.

“The fur industry is in free fall, as it were. The question of the justification of an industry based on animal cruelty is now more relevant than ever before,” Pietsch tells Reuters.

The list of fashion houses that have stopped using fur is already long. Luxury fashion houses such as Prada, Valentino and Versace have given up fur.

Fur trade CEO of the interest organization International Fur Federation By Mark Oaten on the other hand, commented to Reuters that the situation is not as simple as the interpretation of the animal protection organization indicates.

According to Oaten, the figures did not take into account the collapse of the number of Chinese consumers in EU countries after the start of the coronavirus epidemic.

According to Oaten, fur products are also a “huge interior design trend”.

Four Pawsin Pietsch also told Reuters that fur production increases health risks.

In the same context, he referred to recent mink coronavirus infections and the resulting mass culling in the Netherlands and Denmark.

“The end of fur farms is near. This barbaric, outdated way of doing business has no place in today’s society or modern economy. The EU Commission must finally act,” said Pietsch.