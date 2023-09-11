Fur industry | Saga Furs says that it has sold more mink skins in its current fiscal year than ever before

Saga Furs’ September fur auction took place at the same time as bird flu has spread in mink farms.

11.9. 20:04 | Updated 11.9. 21:00

Fur auction Saga Furs says that in the current fiscal year, it delivered more mink skins than ever before.

The company announced on Monday that 4.2 million mink skins were available at its September auction in Vantaa, of which 90 percent were sold. It corresponds to approximately 3.8 million mink skins, i.e. the same amount as the company sold in its previous auction in June.

According to the company, the price level of the September auction was “stable” compared to the June auction.

The auction’s sale of mink skins ended on Monday. The auction was held at the same time when bird flu has spread in mink farms and the public debate about banning fur farms in Finland has intensified.

In his announcement Saga Furs says that the number of mink skins it sells increased by more than 40 percent from the previous financial year.

“In this fiscal year, we have sold more than 40 percent more mink skins than ever before. There is a demand for mink skins, and there was good competition for certain types of mink in the auction room,” says the CEO of Saga Furs Markus Gotthardt in the bulletin.

Saga Furs’ accounting period starts in November and ends in October.

According to Saga Furs, about 200 buyers participated in the auction. Most of the purchases were made to China, but also to South Korea, Turkey, Greece and the western fashion industry.

The fur auction continues on Tuesday with the sale of fox skins and ends on Thursday.