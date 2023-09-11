Fur farm | When the Pohlaislehti published an editorial opposing the fur farm, the editor-in-chief expected an outpouring of feedback – In fact, there was silence

“Turkistarhaus does not belong today”, underlined Ilkka-Pohjalainen in his editorial. According to editor-in-chief Markku Mantila, the lack of feedback proved that the fur farm area is mentally ready for change.

Fur farms Ilkka-Pohjalainen, published in the core area, published an editorial against fur farming on Sunday.

“We have to march to the music of the times. Fur gardening does not belong today. The industry’s accumulating problems stem from the fact that the general public has had enough of images of farm animals in cramped cages waiting to die. There is enough evidence of animal suffering,” Ilkka-Pohjalainen said.

Editor-in-Chief Mark Mantila was prepared for an avalanche of angry feedback, but by noon on Monday, he says he had only received one angry email. On social media channels, someone suspected the editor-in-chief of being a communist, and some sought after his predecessors.

“I expected worse,” says Mantila on the phone.

The Turkartha area is mentally ready for change, Mantila estimates based on the lack of angry feedback:

“The time is ripe for a solution.”

Editor-in-Chief Mantila says that he thought about the editorial for a long time. There are about 400 fur farms in Finland, most of which are in the magazine’s distribution area in Southern, Central and Northern Ostrobothnia.

When HS in August asked the representatives of the Vaasa electoral district for their thoughts on the future of the fur farm, only Matias Mäkynen (sd) was ready for the ban.

According to editor-in-chief Mantila, consumers are voting with their feet, and now the profitability of fur farms is also being eaten away by bird flu. The fur farms have also become a bad reputation for the area, Mantila estimates.

Helsingin Sanomat According to a survey published at the end of August, the majority of Finns consider fur farms to be unethical and almost half of the population would ban fur farms.

To the citizens’ initiative “Fur farm history – A fair transition to a fur farm-free Finland” more than 50,000 signatures were collected in one day at the beginning of September, which is a prerequisite for the matter to proceed to parliament.

“Turkistorhaus is not good for the image of the provinces of Ostrobothnia,” says Mantila.

The majority of EU countries have banned or strongly restricted fur farming, but the Commission is not preparing an EU-wide ban. In addition to Finland, there are still many fur farms from EU countries in Poland.

For example, last year Estonia decided on a transition period that ends in 2026, which means that by then, fur farming will have practically been brought down.