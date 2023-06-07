Fur farm | “The guinea pig is in a cage, why shouldn’t the fox be”, asks the fox gardener – This is work in perhaps the most hated field in Finland

It is perhaps the most hated industry in Finland. Many hope it will end, and a year ago the situation looked bad. What does the future look like now? The fur gardener from Kauhavala has a surprising answer to the curiosities.

Bin good health before the start of the auction, truckloads of mink skins had been driven to Varisto, an industrial area in Vantaa. There were 1.6 million of them in total.

On the spot, the skins were sorted into “sale lots” of 20-400 pieces, as is customary. One lot contains skins of the same color and size, with the same type of hair. Carefully sorted hides are the trump card of the auction, which can best be experienced on site.