Friday, November 25, 2022
Fur farm | Survey: The majority of Finns are against fur farms as they are now

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 25, 2022
in World Europe
80 percent of Finns do not accept fur farms as they are today, where animals live in small mesh bottom cages without the opportunity for species-typical behavior.

The greater part of Finns are opposed to the current fur farm, according to an opinion poll conducted by Taloustukkumis.

16 percent of the respondents would allow fur farming to continue without restrictions.

Which a third of Finns would ban fur farming during a transition period of 5–15 years, and a good tenth would ban it as soon as possible. A slightly generous third, on the other hand, would allow breeding to continue if the animals are offered significantly more space and opportunities to perform their species-typical behavior.

The target group of the annual Gallup poll, commissioned by Animalia and the Oikeutta eräimille organization, is 15-79-year-olds in mainland Finland. 1,002 respondents participated in the survey in October-November.

