Fur farm | Current form of fur farming should be banned in Finland, according to the Animal Welfare Association

Fur farming in its current form should be banned in Finland, says the Finnish Veterinary Association. According to the union’s position, sheltering based on cage breeding is contrary to the purpose of the Animal Protection Act.

Finland The Veterinary Association supports the complete banning of fur farms in their current form in Finland. Veterinary Association informed about it on Monday.

According to the veterinary association, breeding based on cage breeding causes serious welfare problems, suffering, diseases and stress for fur animals. This is contrary to the purpose of the current Animal Protection Act and the new Animal Welfare Act, says the statement adopted by the union on Saturday.

“Fur farming is problematic ethically, in terms of animal welfare, environmental protection and zoonotic diseases. The animal must be able to eat, move, play, rest, take care of its body and behave socially in a species-typical way,” says the statement.

The period of the ban should be as short as possible in terms of animal welfare.

Contemporary According to the Finnish Veterinary Association, fur farming does not enable species-typical behavior of fur animals. In addition, it results in environmental problems and serious health risks.

In particular, the spread of bird flu has recently affected the operations of many fur farms.

In the statement, the effects of the ban on entrepreneurs are highlighted, who according to the association should be offered support in the change. HS did not reach the Finnish Veterinary Association to comment on the statement on Monday evening.

Four 5 out of 5 Finns are against fur farms in their current form, it turns out from a recent survey.

In the opinion of those in favor of banning, fur farming should either be banned or animals should be offered clearly more space and opportunities to realize their species-typical behavior.