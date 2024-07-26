United Front of Oil Workers breaks up negotiations between the oil company and the Arab fund to regain control of the Mataripe Refinery

A FUP (Single Federation of Oil Workers) released a note this Friday (26.Jul.2024) in which it states that the Petrobras is close to regaining control of the Mataripe Refinery, formerly Rlam (Landulpho Alves Refinery). The facility was an asset of the state oil company sold to the Arab fund, Mubadala Capital, in November 2021, during the government of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In the note, the union says it was informed that the work of due diligence (analysis of a company) carried out by Petrobras have been concluded and that the announcement about the repurchase of the refinery will be made soon by the state-owned company. FUP did not disclose the values ​​of the negotiation, but said that the transaction involves 100% of the share control of the asset. Read the full of the statement (PDF – 129 kB).

The information that Petrobras is interested in buying the Bahia refinery is not new. Since last year, while still under the management of Jean Paul Pratesthe company is negotiating with Mubadala Capital to regain at least a stake in the facility. In February of this year, Prates stated that an announcement about the new reconfiguration of the asset’s shareholding would be made in the first half of 2024. The fact that FUP has stated that the negotiation will be closed in the next few days indicates that the union has an active participation behind the scenes of the company.

In the note, FUP also reports that the oil workers expect Petrobras to intensify its efforts to repurchase another refinery sold during the Bolsonaro administration: Ream (Refinaria da Amazônia). Unlike Rlam, where Mubadala has shown willingness to negotiate with Petrobras, there is still no indication that Atem – the current owner of the refinery – is interested in divesting its asset.

One path outlined by the FUP in the document is to try to cancel the sale of the Amazonas refinery through legal means. The union claims that the facility was sold for a price below market value and that private management has harmed the production of petroleum products in the region.

O Sindipetro-AM (Amazonas Oil Workers Union) states that the refinery is paralyzed and serves only as a logistical support structure for the company’s operations in the region. The Atem group, on the other hand, says that the refinery is undergoing a maintenance process, a fact that has already been communicated to ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels).