Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/06/2024 – 18:32

The Single Federation of Oil Workers (FUP) stated in a statement that Petrobras has a social role and will not just be an oil and gas company, but rather an energy company, which needs to focus on the energy transition “in a dialogue with workers and impacted communities.” To this end, says the union, it is necessary to observe the demands that already exist for green fuels in Brazil and around the world.

According to the FUP, these were issues discussed with President Lula at a meeting of union leaders and social movements today, at Granja do Torto. The company is going through a moment of uncertainty, with president Jean Paul Prates on the ropes and Aloizio Mercadante, currently in charge of BNDES, tipped to take over the state-owned oil company.

FUP points out, in the note, that airlines, from 2027, will have to use sustainable aviation fuel (SAF); ships will use methanol; and that the new trains from the mining company Vale will also be powered by green fuels, as well as equipment used in agriculture.

“Petrobras needs to be a protagonist in this process, inducing a national industrial hub for green fuels”, says the general coordinator of FUP, Deyvid Bacellar, in the note. In the document, he highlights the importance of the Camaçari petrochemical complex, in Bahia, a state that has great potential for generating wind and solar energy and attracting investment.

FUP also cites the importance of expanding the country's refining capacity and ordering ships, probes and platforms for Brazil, which can contribute to the process of generating employment and income in the country.

LPG

Regarding Petrobras' “social role”, FUP cites the case of LPG (cooking gas), most used by the low-income population. LPG has seen its price fall since Lula took office, but a reduction below that expected by PT members, and well below what happened with gasoline and diesel, whose discounts are more associated with the change in Petrobras' pricing policy, which abandoned import parity.