The Single Federation of Oil Workers (FUP) mapped the evolution of political demonstrations at Petrobras units by allies of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Through social networks, the group called for new acts against the current government in the company’s refineries, with a focus on the Duque de Caxias Refinery (Reduc), in Rio de Janeiro, on Monday, 9.

The demonstration takes place one day after acts of depredation in Brasília, carried out by Bolsonaristas, who do not accept the result of the presidential elections. In a few hours, thousands of extremists destroyed public buildings, injured people and animals, and stole weapons. “Today there were no demonstrators at Reduc. But it is worth highlighting several messages circulating on social networks inviting the presence of demonstrators at Reduc and at fuel distributors in Caxias. The military police are on site,” the FUP reported.

The objective of the anti-democratic summons is to block the access of tank trucks to the bases of fuel distribution companies, on the grounds that without fuel Brazil will stop.

According to the FUP, a shock battalion is on its way to Reduc and will spend the night in vigil to prevent the Bolsonaristas from approaching. Earlier, the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro, and the mayor of the city, Eduardo Paes, had already informed that security around the refinery would be reinforced.

According to a report by the FUP, early this Sunday morning, the Military Police had to negotiate with demonstrators who had camped near the Henrique Lage Refinery (Revap), in São José dos Campos, in São Paulo. The FUP reported that there were approximately 50 protesters in tents. According to the federation of oil workers, the Military Police are still on site and are monitoring the movement.

At the Alberto Pasqualini Refinery (Refap), in Canoas, Rio Grande do Sul, around 100 protesters are concentrated at the unit’s entrance. The Military Police and the Federal Highway Police are on site, according to the FUP. Another unit under threat of protest is Regap, in Betim, Minas Gerais, which also had a call for this Monday, the 9th, and already has some people camped out and the presence of the military police.

The FUP listed as preventive measures to avoid cases like what happened in Brasília the strengthening of the relationship with public security and intelligence bodies; reinforcement and doubling of surveillance teams; monitoring of external environments; and raising the safety level of the units.

Petrobras did not detail the measures it is taking to prevent possible attacks, and limited itself to declaring that it maintains the standard procedure. “The refineries are operating normally. Petrobras is taking all necessary preventive protection measures, in accordance with standard procedure”. reported in a note when asked.