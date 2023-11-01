Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/11/2023 – 19:39

The Single Federation of Oil Workers (FUP) informed that next Tuesday, the 7th, a new round of negotiations will begin for the Collective Labor Agreement (ACT) 2023, with a meeting of the entity with representatives of Petrobras and subsidiaries .

The FUP and its affiliated unions ended this Wednesday, 1st, a mobilization to press for an agreement with the company, a movement that began on the 27th, and which began with the state-owned refineries and thermoelectric plants.

“On Monday, the 30th, there were stoppages at Petrobras subsidiaries – Transpetro and Petrobras Biocombustíveis (PBio); on Tuesday, the 31st, the administrative units delayed entry, and today the stoppages were in the company’s exploration and production areas (E&P)”, said the FUP in a note.

The oil workers rejected in meetings the company’s second counter-proposal, which offers a real gain of 1%, already anticipated, against the 3% requested by the category, among other demands. One of the main points for signing the agreement, in addition to the adjustment, refers to improvements in the employee health plan (AMS).

Petrobras informed in mid-October the Broadcast that the company’s proposal provides for a replacement of the IPCA (4.66%) for the 12 months (September 2022 and August 2023), in addition to a 1% real gain for workers.

According to the company, the proposal includes, among other advances, improvements in the periodic examination of employees, educational benefits, and the granting of maternity leave for 120 days to non-pregnant mothers, paternity leave of up to 30 consecutive days and caregiver assistance for employees with deficiency.

“The company believes that dialogue and good faith negotiations between the company, employees and their representatives are the best way to build transparent, respectful and sustainable labor relations,” it said in a statement, after being questioned.

“The company is focused on valuing people, improving well-being in the workplace and promoting advances in relation to the last agreement in force until August 2023, while preserving Petrobras’ long-term financial sustainability,” he added. .

The FUP reported that the real gain of 1% and the replacement of inflation total a 5.66% adjustment. “However, the least that workers expect is salary recovery and the recovery of purchasing power. In addition to the real gain of 3%, the oil workers demand 3.8% replacement for past losses and equality between the salary tables of Petrobras and its subsidiaries”, stated the FUP.

According to the entity, after the mobilizations, the company extended for another month the suspension of health plan discounts, considered abusive by the FUP, and the validity of the current ACT.

When contacted, Petrobras had not yet responded by the time of writing this note.