Teatro San Carlo, Fuortes: “Not available to cover the role of superintendent”

“The appointment of the superintendent of the St. Charles it cannot in any way suffer distortions, be or appear biased, as instead the city and national news of the last few weeks have unequivocally highlighted. Given this situation, in my opinion, the conditions to fill the role of superintendent of the San Carlo Theater do not exist”.

He underlines this in a statement Carlo Fuortesregarding the numerous press rumors about his future commitment as superintendent of the San Carlo Theatrehe specified: “It would be a pleasure and an extraordinary honor for me – he began Fuortes – being able to lead the San Carlo in Naples and contribute to enriching the great artistic and musical history of the oldest and most beautiful theater in the world. For almost three hundred years this theater has represented the history of Italian Opera. And its noble tradition has continued up to the current management of Stephane Lissner“.

“But a theater like the St. Charles – he underlines – it is not just a place for entertainment, art and culture. For the city of Naples, although rich in a vast and priceless cultural heritage, is perhaps the most symbolic and identifying place. Therefore it should be treated as such: with the attention and respect due to a large public institution. And, consequently, the superintendent who guides it must have broad and shared support from the whole community, which is the real owner of the theater and to which we must respond”.

“I have directed and administered several opera houses in Italy in the past – he recalls Fuortes – and I know perfectly well how fundamental it is to have full social legitimacy to perform the very complex role of superintendent in the best possible way”.

