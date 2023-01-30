Fuortes is still saved thanks to the votes of the centre-left (and his own)

Carlo Fuortes it is saved once again thanks to the votes of the centre-left. This is the most sensational news that accredited voices close to the board of Avenue Mazzini they referred to Affaritaliani.it. Here’s how this decision came about: the board of directors of Rai it consists of seven members. In addition to the CEO himself, there is the president Marinella Soldi and the adviser Frances Bria, both close to the centre-left. They add up Simone Agnes, of the Forza Italia area; Igor De Biasionear the League; Alessandro DiMajo indicated by the Five Stars. And Richard Laganexpressed by the Assembly of Rai employees.

The rumors that have been chasing each other in recent days spoke of a Fuortes now ready to resign. But the story is very different, as you can relate Affaritaliani.it. Agnes and De Biasio did not participate in the vote. Bria and President Soldi said they were in favor of continuity. And above all, with a choice that was not impeccable in terms of style, Fuortes himself “voted himself”. Di Majo voted against and Laganà abstained. Total: three votes in favor out of five present and on with the current management.

It is not enough: the forecast budget for 2023 was finally known, with a closing that should be even but with a net financial position that worsens substantially, as reported by sources accredited to Affaritaliani.it. Not exactly good news. And again: the centre-left does not seem to have fully appreciated the choice of continuity. It is said that many would have preferred the dismissal of Fuortesits replacement with a name close to the center-right and the consequent need to counterbalance the powers by entrusting some tasks of its own weight to the centre-left.

Instead, this produces a paroxysmal effect: Fuortes, for fear of being questioned again, he is ready to give more lenient advice, bringing Rai closer to the needs of the Melons he was born in government. But, remaining at the helm, he doesn’t even leave crumbs on the center-left, in fact shifting communication on Viale Mazzini clearly to the right. Appointed in July 2021, the current board of directors will expire in 2024. It’s easy to think that the turmoil is just beginning, as it is happening for all the other companies involved in the nominations that will take place in the coming months.

Another “topical” moment for Fuortes it will occur by the end of February, when the managing director will have to present the new business plan. That too could be another important hub for your stay in Viale Mazzini. Be careful, however, because the government seems to want to continue a strategy already tested with the latest appointments: everyone kept on the ropes until the end. As far as we know, for example, Alessandro Rivera would have known that he would not have remained in the general management of the Mef until the very morning of the announcement. And the same would have happened to Marcello Minenna at the Customs Agency.

Subscribe to the newsletter

