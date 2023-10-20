For the second consecutive evening Striscia la notizia broadcasts an outburst from Andrea Giambruno, the partner of the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni. This time – after the video broadcast in yesterday’s episode – the Mediaset satirical show played the audio of some of the journalist’s conversations on another occasion.

As often happens on Thursdays, this time too it was not Giambruno who hosted the afternoon episode of ‘Diario del giorno’. Manuela Boselli was in the studio, while Meloni’s partner was in Pavia to moderate the States General on walking and sustainable tourism. And even on this occasion some of his considerations ended up in an outburst, relaunched this time by Open. “Now I’m terrified of everything, as soon as I say anything it becomes an object of mystification,” says the journalist to Lombardy Tourism Councilor Barbara Mazzali, of FdI.