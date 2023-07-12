There will be a fun tax in Zandvoort at large-scale events, such as the Grand Prix.

The Grand Prix of the Netherlands is now an event to look forward to every year. The always so quiet Zandvoort is suddenly the world stage of Formula 1 for one weekend a year. Costs hundreds of millions, but then you also have something.

The municipality of Zandvoort is certainly happy with the F1, but also has an opinion about it. For example, the organization of the race weekend would cost the municipality about 800,000 euros annually. Community money, therefore, pecunias that the municipality prefers to keep in its pocket. There’s something about that with entertainment tax. In other words; funtax.

Funtax Zandvoort

The proposal by the college of mayor and aldermen was approved by the city council yesterday. This means that the introduction of an entertainment tax will be introduced in Zandvoort. Events of 10,000 visitors or more in the seaside resort are subject to this fun tax.

In practice, this means that events become more expensive. This way the costs for the municipality are covered. A ticket for Formula 1 will become 3 euros more expensive. Robert van Overdijk, director of Circuit Zandvoort, has always been against this measure. According to the director, the arrival of F1 generates a lot of money for the municipality every year.

Despite van Overdijk’s plea, the municipality nevertheless introduced the fun tax. Whether the F1 fan will really worry about this is doubtful. A ticket can easily cost several hundred euros. Those three extra euros won’t stop the fans.

Just a little while and then the Grand Prix of the Netherlands 2023 will happen. First the circus settles in Hungary, then it is Belgium’s turn. The GP at Zandvoort will then take place on Sunday 27 August.

