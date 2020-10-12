Badly trapped person
A man is badly trapped in a clash between protesters and police. When the protesters push him towards the police, the police force hurls him towards the protesters.
This person will not participate in any Protest again, video viral
The situation is strange
Now the situation of that person has become peculiar. He is swinging in the air between the two. He must have been wanting to say something in the noise, so no one is listening. After this situation, that person must have decided that he too will not be a part of the demonstration!
.
Leave a Reply