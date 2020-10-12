When social media is discussed, nothing can be said. Recently, it happened again when a video caused a laugh. Seeing this video, social media is not taking the name of users’ laughter.

Actually, a view of a Protest is being seen in this 36-second video clip. In this, people are demonstrating from one side and from the other side the police is trying to stop them by putting barricades.

Badly trapped person

A man is badly trapped in a clash between protesters and police. When the protesters push him towards the police, the police force hurls him towards the protesters.

This person will not participate in any Protest again, video viral

The situation is strange

Now the situation of that person has become peculiar. He is swinging in the air between the two. He must have been wanting to say something in the noise, so no one is listening. After this situation, that person must have decided that he too will not be a part of the demonstration!