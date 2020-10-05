Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of Bollywood’s Loving Couples. During the lockdown, the two spent quality time with each other and many photographs and videos of Mouko were also shared on social media. Recently, a funny video of Priyanka Chopra has appeared on Instagram, in which Nick is also seen with her.

In this video, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are seen talking and changing their voices. This video of Priyanka and Nick has become very viral on seeing this.



Let us know that Priyanka Chopra is also in a lot of discussion these days about her biography ‘Unfinished’. She used the free time at Lockdown to follow her own biography, which she had been working on for the past several months. Recently, Priyanka shared the cover page of her book on social media, which people highly praised.

Priyanka Chopra also tweeted about her book and wrote, ‘Thank you all for taking us to number 1 in America in less than 12 hours. I hope you all like the book. ‘ Nick Jonas had a question on this – can I get a signed copy of yours?



Priyanka wrote in the caption, ‘The irony is that I named this memoir years ago, being a public person for 20 years before writing it, I had a long list, which I had to personally and professionally Had to check, I am very much unfinished. ‘