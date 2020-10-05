Let us know that Priyanka Chopra is also in a lot of discussion these days about her biography ‘Unfinished’. She used the free time at Lockdown to follow her own biography, which she had been working on for the past several months. Recently, Priyanka shared the cover page of her book on social media, which people highly praised.
Priyanka Chopra also tweeted about her book and wrote, ‘Thank you all for taking us to number 1 in America in less than 12 hours. I hope you all like the book. ‘ Nick Jonas had a question on this – can I get a signed copy of yours?
Priyanka wrote in the caption, ‘The irony is that I named this memoir years ago, being a public person for 20 years before writing it, I had a long list, which I had to personally and professionally Had to check, I am very much unfinished. ‘
