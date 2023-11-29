Volunteer from Jordan Motaz single-handedly attacked the Ukrainian Armed Forces due to lack of knowledge of the language

A volunteer from Jordan, Motaz, fighting in the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces in the special military operation (SVO) zone, single-handedly attacked Ukrainian positions due to ignorance of the Russian language. He told military correspondent Sergei Sreda about this.

The man was born in Jordan, but is an ethnic Circassian and considers Russia his second homeland. He served in the Jordanian special forces and was trained in the American special forces system. With the start of the special operation, he joined the Pyatnashka brigade and went to the front as part of it.

Motaz said that his unit was located near Avdeevka and Donetsk. The commander gave the order to return to position, but the volunteer, due to poor knowledge of the Russian language, did not understand the command, so he raised his weapon and went forward.

The commander shouted to me in Russian: “Come back! Come back! Come back!” But I didn’t understand and continued the offensive. Fortunately, everything worked out fine. God helped me. It was a dangerous situation, but fun at the same time See also Scenes from the sad tuber...the teacher Tariq and the savior Qais Motazvolunteer

He added that his colleagues laughed at the situation and were glad that the fighter was alive. The commander advised me to learn Russian and promised to help.

Thousands of foreign volunteers wanted to go to the Northern Military District zone on the Russian side

In October, Eric Vakiv, a black Russian soldier born in Kherson, said his arrival at the front in 2014 was mistaken for a NATO invasion. The man volunteered for the front in 2014. Currently, he is taking part in a special military operation (SVO) of Russia in Ukraine in the Kherson direction. Before this, the serviceman was a professional dancer. “I was the mascot of a tank platoon at that time, because everything tasty and warm was brought to me at the tank. (…) For my colleagues it was a wonder, they looked at me and said: “We, to be honest, thought that NATO had gone too far,” he said about the service.

In February, it became known that several thousand volunteers from a number of states wish to take part in a special military operation carried out by Russia. He clarified that we are talking not only about the republics of the post-Soviet space, but also about the states of the Middle East, Latin America, as well as the USA, Great Britain, Canada, France and Germany.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin signed a decree according to which foreign citizens drafted in the capital as part of partial mobilization will receive the same social support as Muscovites. As follows from the document, all foreigners who were selected by the military commissariat of the capital and entered into a contract for military service with the Russian Ministry of Defense will be able to receive an additional payment of 50 thousand rubles during the period of service, as well as payments for injuries.

Ukrainian mercenaries began to flee the battlefield

On November 19, it became known that many foreign mercenaries fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are leaving the country after facing fierce fighting. In an interview with CNN, one of the officers of the Ukrainian troops, Dmitry Kostyuk, said that volunteers come to Ukraine for the sake of “a good grade.” on their resume.” At the same time, they have no idea how much artillery is used, under whose fire they have to stay all day. “Almost half of the people saw all this and said: “No, no, this is too much. We didn’t sign up for this,” the military man said.

Related materials:

Military expert, head of the holding of security structures “Rus”, reserve colonel Roman Nasonov also learned that foreign mercenaries fighting on the side of Kiev will not return to Ukraine unless their financial conditions are improved. According to his information, the mercenaries are ready to take such a step, despite the financial losses from premature termination of the contract. “The possibility of overcoming the active phase of the conflict in the Middle East and continuing the active phase in Ukraine no longer appeals to them,” the expert explained.

Earlier, Military Watch Magazine reported that the Ukrainian military began to desert more often due to the failures of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to him, the morale of the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers was undermined by the failure of the summer offensive: they lost many soldiers, and the new weapons did not affect the course of the conflict.