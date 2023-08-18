













Funkos convention says it will bring the author of One Piece to Mexico and then retracts









Why do we say this? Come on, Eiichiro Oda doesn’t even leave his house, at most he’ll do it to be on vacation and that’s it. Come on, not even the most important conventions in North America such as San Diego Comic-Con or Anime Expo itself have managed to bring it and for that same reason we cannot imagine that a Funkos convention is going to bring it to Mexico.

Even let’s not lose sight of the fact that the supposed publications about bringing Eiichiro Oda, the author of One Piece, have already disappeared and are no longer on social networks. The only thing they came to was that maybe they weren’t dealing with the right people, and for that very reason, they weren’t following through.

What is a fact is that, on his website, the price to see the mangaka was more or less high. They were asking 1,500 MXN for a package that included a signature, an exclusive official poster of the event, and a signature.

Is it possible that the author of One Piece will come?

Unfortunately, the issue of bringing Eiichiro Oda to Latin America, especially Mexico, is very far-fetched, especially since this mangaka doesn’t leave his house and doesn’t make public appearances either. At best, he was very involved with the live-action One Piece, especially since he never relinquished creative control to Netflix.

Now, it is not that renowned mangakas have never come to Mexico. At the time, Con Comics brought the creators of Yuri!!! On Ice, Sayo Yamamoto and Mitsurou Kubo, who packed the convention. Anyway, we are waiting for the Mole to surprise us, because if the next convention should have an “anime” theme.

The best chance that Eiichiro Oda will come to Mexico is on vacation, in a place where nobody bothers him. No more no less. We’ll see what happens with the organization of this event. Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.

