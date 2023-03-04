The company founded in 1998 managed to become an icon of pop culture by creating collectible vinyl figures with a peculiar design called precisely Pops. Their popularity led them to close deals with companies such as Marvel, DC Comics, Sony Pictures, Nickelodeon, video game developers, and creators of anime series.

But, after publishing the financial results of 2022, the situation is no longer so glorious. Despite achieving profits of $17.4 million last year, this year the numbers reflect losses of almost $50 million.

This triggered a call with investors, where Brian Mariotti, Funko’s president, blamed “macro factors and other issues specific to Funko” for the loss, also confirming layoffs and other measures to be followed to reduce costs.

Among the problems described in Funko’s 2022 financial report is a surplus of inventory that affects the company’s operating capacity. Basically Funko has more Pop figures than it can store and will have to part with at least $30 million worth of product.

“At the end of the year the total was $246 million dollars, an increase of 48% compared to last year. This includes inventory that the company plans to phase out during the first half of 2023 to reduce costs and manage inventory levels to align with distribution center operating capacity. This is expected to result in the removal of approximately $30-$36 million.”

Funko opened a distribution center last year, which is mentioned in the report, which talks about the high rental costs to store excess inventory in containers. There is also talk of the need to which they were forced to hire more personnel for the operations of the distribution center.

Via: The Gamer

Editor’s note: These figures are expected to end up in some Arizona landfill, so it won’t be uncommon to see people camping or even renting heavy machinery to dig up these Pops! A situation similar to the search for the cartridges of ET from a few years ago.