In a call to its investors, the company funko announced that their sales have not been what they expected. In fact, the equivalent of 246.4 million dollars of unsold product is found in its warehouses. Same thing they decided to throw away.

The reason Funko plans to get rid of what it has in storage is because of the costs of the warehouses. With this action they plan to save the equivalent of 36 million dollars for storage. This in turn means that they find it easier to throw away their figures than try to sell them.

All the remaining figures will find a new home in a dump hole in the Arizona desert. To add to the bad news, it was also announced that the company will lay off 10% of its employees.. All this in the first months of 2023.

According to financial data, Funko has been facing a very adverse situation since last year. Some analysts believe that the fever for these figures increased with the confinement due to the pandemic, but now people are not interested. However, the company already had thousands of these figures ready to be sold and shipped.

What are Funko Pops?

This company specializes in creating collectible figures known as Funko Pops. These are easily recognized by their large heads and large black eyes. Over the years they have obtained licenses to represent different characters from popular culture. Star Wars, Stranger Things, and Marvel heroes are just a few that have gotten the Pop treatment.

Despite the situation the company is going through, some of its figures reach high values ​​in the market. For example: a few months ago a pair of Willy Wonka Pops sold for $100,000. So, if the company hits its losing streak, you might want to keep the ones you have very well. Did you expect me to be in this situation?

