You’re likely aware of those little Funko Pop! models which line the walls of comic book stores and supermarkets across the country. Funko has taken many of our beloved gaming heroes (as well as characters from other media) and given them a small-framed but massive-headed makeover. I, myself, have a Lara Croft one as part of my ever-growing Tomb Raider collection of ‘stuff’.

Well, soon we will be seeing these diminutive, top-heavy, figurines in a whole new light, as a new partnership between Funko and Jon Burton’s 10.10 Games studio was announced at San Diego Comic-Con. This collaboration promises us “AAA video games” that will eventually head our way.

You can watch the trailer – which features a guitar-loving and crown-wearing Funko called Freddy – for it all below.

funky!

At this point in time, however, there isn’t really much else to say about these games. They will be getting an “unboxing soon” and both current and next-gen consoles (including PC) will be supported.

Elsewhere at San Diego Comic-Con, Gotham Knights’ creative director Patrick Redding revealed that Batman is well and truly deceased in the upcoming game from Warner Bros Montreal (don’t confuse it with the show, they are not related to each other in any way, shape or form apart from the fact they both see a group rallying together to fight the crime in Gotham following Batman’s demise).

In fact, in Redding’s words, Batman is “really dead”, so apologies to anyone hoping to see the caped crusader making his comeback when the game releases this October.