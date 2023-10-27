Funko, in collaboration with Games Academy Funside, will participate again this year in Lucca Comics & Games (from 1 to 5 November) in the monographic pavilion in Piazza Santa Maria. Visitors will have the opportunity to exclusively purchase ten Funko Pop! coming from the most disparate narrative universes. Starting from anime: for Naruto lovers, two Pop! dedicated to the iconic manga, Kurama and Hinata in a phosphorescent version. Directly from the world of Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z, there will also be Pop! of Goku with Krillin and Super Buu. Directly from the Attack on Titan universe, the Pop! by Sasha in metallic version. Moving on to the Marvel narrative multiverse, three more exclusives dedicated to the most beloved protagonists, starting with Pop! Town depicting the Avengers Tower with Iron Man. And then two Pop! Covers depicting iconic covers: one dedicated to Chris Claremont’s run which revolutionized the history of the X-Men forever with Wolverine and his scarlet costume, the other with Scarlett Witch ready to save her superhero friends in Avenger issue #104 of 1972. Finally, two other unreleased pieces directly from the world of cinema: the Pop! of Barbie and Ken on skates taken directly from the blockbuster film directed by Greta Gerwig and the exclusive Pop! of the pumpkin king in a fluorescent version to celebrate the thirty years of the Nightmare Before Christmas.