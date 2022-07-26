During the San Diego Comic Con, Funko has announced a videogame collaboration with 10:10 Games. The effort will be led by Jon Burton, co-creator of the Traveller’s Tales LEGO video games.

Funko revealed the news to Pop! Panel at the event. The 10:10 Games studio was founded in 2021, by industry veterans, specifically to make Funko games.

The UK firm’s best-known member is five-time BAFTA winner Jon Burton. The studio will help produce a variety of AAA games on consoles and PCs. The collaboration with Funko is the first project announced by the studio.

Details on exactly what the first game will be, including the title, have not yet been announced, but it will be a AAA, T-rated action platformer for teens. Other third parties will also be involved, although none of the specific IPs or companies have been named. More details will be announced at a later date.

Source: GamingBolt