To be precise, the game will be available on these consoles starting from November 15th while the PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC Steam versions will debut in stores as scheduled on September 13, 2024 . Evidently the developers need extra time to optimize the game as best as possible on these now several-year-old hardware.

At Comi Con 2024, developers 10:10 Games presented a story trailer for Funko Fusion . The news follows the announcement of the PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions delayed which will arrive a few months later than the others.

The Funko Fusion Multiverse

In the video we meet the antagonist of the game, Eddie, who after stealing the crown of Freddy Funko, the mascot of Funko Pop, obtains incredible powers that he wants to exploit for his evil purposes and disrupt the worlds. Obviously it will be up to us to stop him.

For those who don’t know, Funko Fusion is an action adventure that can be played in single player or in the company of other players in cooperative mode, based on the famous Funko Pop. In the game we will find some of the most famous brands linked to these action figures.

For example, in the video we see dinosaurs from Jurassic Park, a Star Wars-themed space battle, but also characters from Invincible and The Umbrella Academy. This allowed the developers to create many different situations, humorously blending film and television productions loved by every generation with fun game mechanics suitable for players of all ages and frenetic, adrenaline-filled action.