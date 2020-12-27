ESSEN (dpa-AFX) – Despite the ongoing hacker attack on the Funke media group, most of the group’s daily newspapers can already appear again with larger volumes this Monday. A spokeswoman announced on Sunday. In North Rhine-Westphalia, 24 pages are planned instead of the eight-page emergency issue on the day after the attack. At many other locations there are 20 pages. The Funke editors-in-chief Christine Richter would address the readers directly on the subject in the Monday issues.

According to the spokeswoman, dozens of colleagues worked over Christmas to restore the IT systems. The aim is to gradually bring them to a new, “clean” infrastructure. “In view of the numerous nationwide Funke locations and potentially over 6000 infected computers, this is a complicated and time-consuming process that demands a lot from all of us,” she said.

Several rooms in the corporate headquarters have been converted into a “digital car wash”. It works like a sluice or a quarantine network that every contaminated device has to go through. “At the same time, we are building a secure, new IT environment to restart our journalistic and business work.”

Funke was the victim of a severe external hacker attack on Tuesday, as the editor-in-chief of the “Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung” (WAZ), Andreas Tyrock, wrote to the readers (Monday). The attack continues unabated. “The newspaper pages are built by hand in many places in the home office. All texts and headings are coordinated word for word in telephone calls between the media designers and the editorial team, and photos are incorporated very elaborately,” he explains. It is just as complicated in the printing works. Tyrock thanks the staff and the readers. “There were almost no complaints – on the contrary, a great many of you turned to us and supported us, encouraged us.” / Vd / DP / nas